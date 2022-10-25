LAPC#222 – Mountains are Calling

Amy is our host this week, and she hopes we will share our joy and pleasure of visiting/climbing mountains. I know many of us are mountain lovers, so we are looking forward to seeing your responses! Be sure to link to Amy’s original post and use the Lens-Artists tag.
In the mountains, there you feel free.
– T. S. Eliot
…blue glaciers and
mocca coloured, volcanic Iceland. They are calling to me with their special light and fresh air.
On top of the world is the Himalayas, an impressive mountain range. Here seen from northern Bhutan.
A holy lake in Tibet. The landscape is vast and it took some time for my son to walk down to the water. Lower mountains here, but still impressive. The clouds seemed to hang right above us, almost touchable, and the contrasts were bright in the thin air. This is about 3000-4000 meters above sea level.
Hiking mountains is so much more than the spectacular views – it is meeting other hikers, photographing flowers, animals, and different landscapes.
Many of us seek the mountains to be alone. To shut out the world and just BE. Silence is rare in this world.
Go where you feel most alive.
– Unknown
So, mountains are calling me because of their beauty, for peace of mind and soul…for moving my body at a pace that suits me, for spending time in the glory of nature. And for photography.
I will finish with other ways of loving mountains… bungyjumping, kiteflying, skiing, rafting, aso…today there are endless activities to try in the mountains if hiking is not your thing. In New Zealand you can get it all.
I cannot thank you enough for last week’s explosion in flowers! You sent us just what I had hoped for – an abundance of glorious flowers! For once, you could indulge in lovely flower images without regret (!), and many of you pointed out the impossibility in chosing favourites – because we love them all! ♥
Thank you Ann-Christine for giving us a beautiful world mountain tour. Your images are outstanding.
This is an impressive collection of mountain shots. Thanks for sharing their beauty in your photographs.
Stunning photos of these mountains. I remember the thin air when I was in the altiplano of Peru. Ann Christine you have also included some beautiful flowers in these mountains. Beautiful!
Beautiful photos, Ann-Christine! I especially liked your pictures of the Himalayas and the three at the end of your post. Yes, many of us venture to the mountains to experience the peace and quiet there.
Spectacular view mountain ranges from Scandinavia… to New Zealand. Can’t imagine living under the majestic mountains in Scandinavia. I love how you captured all the activities, the last image made me smile. Thank you for sharing, AC!
I loved every one of these photos Ann-Christine. The greenery and flowers are lovely. I now have seen a Glacier end for the first time up close, so beautiful 🙂 🙂
Such beauty shown in so many ways Ann-Christine. I especially loved your images with people enjoying the mountain vistas. Somehow your images reminded me of the beauty seen in the movie The Sound Of Music. I could just see Julie Andrews twirling around enjoying many of them. You have see so many different mountains – including the Himalayas. Lucky you! Clearly you’ve made the most of all of them.