Jude of Cornwall in colours is our guest host this week, and she has decided on Textures – an interesting choice! Please visit her impressive site for more inspiration.
There are so many textures in this world…I cannot imagine how many. I have chosen some of my favourites from the natural world. Randomly or no special order.
Winter has arrived today, and we have got some snow too. On the east coast and in the south east they got about 30-50 cm in one day. This icy pattern was found on my glass house.
I like the smooth water and the many coloured round stones right under the surface. Often it is opposites or interesting juxtapositions that bring out the interest.
Or, sometimes it’s just enough to view things from both sides.
Manmade and rusty – but it goes so well together with the round, ”soft” green shapes.
More round shapes, now together with spiky ones…
Some of my absolute favourites are the hydrangeas – all seasons.
Trunks fascinates me, and some trees more than others. Birches have so much character…even as fallen and dead.
Somehow this looks like a big smile!
Last year’s heavy snow took its toll in the forest…many branches lost on this one, but the tree lives on!
Finally, a gallery with some different textures found in my garden and out hiking.
We are very much looking forward to seeing the different textures you can find in your world. Please link to Jude’s original post and use the Lens-Artists tag.
Sincere thanks to Anne Sandler for a marvellous challenge last week. Your Wildlife Close to Home took us around the globe and showed us the wonderful variety of wildlife in and around your area. Next Saturday, Tina will be our host for LAPC #227, so be sure to visit her amazing site Travels and Trifles for inspiration and details. Until then, stay safe and be kind.
19 reaktioner på ”LAPC# 226 – Textures”
Oh Ann-Christine, these textures of yours are so wonderful. I really enjoyed viewing them 😀 😀
Stunning variety of textures Ann-Christine!
A beautiful selection of natural textures! I think my favourites are the ice crystals (although I did shiver at the sight!) and the hydrangeas 🙂
You are in your element as a photographer of the natural world. Your choices are wonderful and each one I come to I think oh, yes. The tree bark, the feathery ice crystals, the fern frond, the spores. That beautiful rusty trough of succulents. I love them all. Thanks for sharing these photos Ann-Christine, they bring joy to the viewer.
Jude xx
What a lovely collection!
So many lovely examples!
Love the tree barks and cut wood pieces.
And the stone with round white patches is interesting. What are these patches. Any idea?
A wonderful assortment. I love birches too. Funny how after you had primed me to think of the log store as a smile, the next one down seemed to be a smile too. My favourite is the feathery ice crystals.
Impossible to chose a favourite, Ann-Christine, but you know that expanse of water calls to me, juxtaposed with the icy blue feather. Fabulous images, all of them.
Marvellous! Of course someone who loves the natural world as much as you do would produce lovely images such as these!
Beautiful! The dark green one reminded me of broccoli 😀. The ice pattern is lovely.
Amazing selection, A-C 👏 The frost looks like pampas grass, but my favourite has to be the hydrangeas in their skeletal state; beautiful 😃
Great assortment of textures Ann-Christine. My favorite is the Ice Crystals. What a beautiful pattern they made. Take care.
You and I scare a thing or two . . . a passion for birches being one of them . . . would love to touch the bark on the first photo too . . .
‘Share’ perchance . . .
My favorite is the ice crystals. All beautiful photos!!
A-C, this is just a marvelous gallery! I love them all.
Oh my..I’m trying to choose a favorite. If forced it would be the ice crystals. As much as I hate winter and the cold, I love that image!
Wonderful Selections Ann-Christine. Love the icy glass and Hydrangea. So many spores on the fern!!!
Any of these would be perfect as a large canvas on the wall, Ann-C. I could meditate in front of it looking at the shapes, textures and colour! Fabulous. Who would have thought dried out hydrangeas could look so magical. Very well done!
Some wonderful choices Ann-Christine, all beautiful and perfect for the challenge. I was especially drawn to the leftover hydrangeas – have never seen that happen!! Marvelous