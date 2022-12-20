LAPC #230 – Last Chance

Tina is our host this week, with the theme Last Chance. This means we’re given the opportunity to include images (on any and all subjects) created in 2022, but not previously published.
A brilliant idea – let them shine!
You could say that all of life is a series of last chances.
– Cynthia Voigt
Everybody wants to shine a little bit, even a wallflower.
– Phyllis Smith
Look, I want to love this world…
…as though it’s the last chance I’m ever going to get
to be alive
and know it.
– Mary Oliver
There is one, and only one solution, and we have almost no time to try it. We must turn all our resources to repairing the natural world, and train all our young people to help. They want to; we need to give them this last chance to create forests, soils, clean waters, clean energies, secure communities, stable regions, and to know how to do it from hands-on experience.
– Bill Mollison
In vīnō vēritās, in aquā sānitās
Human beings, who are almost unique in having the ability to learn from the experience of others, are also remarkable for their apparent disinclination to do so.
– Douglas Adams
Ask me to show you poetry in motion and I will show you a horse.
– Unknown
All that is gold does not glitter,
Not all those who wander are lost.
― J.R.R. Tolkien, The Fellowship of the Ring
Thank you for your interesting and inspiring responses to my last week’s challenge, Perfect Patterns. I think we all opened our eyes just a little bit more to find a world filled with patterns! Now I’m looking forward to seeing your Last Chance photos, please link back to Tina’s original post and tag Lens-Artists. Tina’s challenge this week is a great opportunity to go back to this year’s photos and give some of them a new chance to shine.
We’ll be off for the Holidays and will be back 7th January with John at the wheel. We are immensely pleased to announce that Donna Holland from Wind Kisses will be joining us then as a new team member. Donna has been a loyal follower of our challenge, has previously Guest-Hosted, and consistently delivers thoughtful and beautifully illustrated posts. Be sure to follow her at her site, windkisses.com.
We wish you all a Happy, Healthy New Year!
9 reaktioner på ”LAPC #230 – Last Chance”
Enjoy your winter holidays, have a wonderful Christmas and all the best for 2023 in good health.
Fabulous, fabulous just fabulous each and every one. Like me did you wonder why they hadn’t been posted before?
Loved your selections. Especially loved the message about encouraging our youth. They DO want to know.
My favorite was the uniqueness of the first photo. Interesting to look through the two trees. Or branches… And the horses were a perfect fit to the message of the quote. Poetry indeed.
What a wonderful end to 2022 Ann-Christine! Beautiful images and meaningful quotes.
May health, peace and happiness accompany you during the Festive Season . . . and thank you so much for giving us such a warm and stimulating ‘alternate’ home to visit and share during the year . . . Loved all the photos here . . . loved the sayings even more and shall remember . . . blessings . . .
Wonderful post Ann-Christine. Loved all of your images and the quotes are especially terrific. The glittery gold is a definite prizewinner!
These are wonderful. 😊
Lovely quotes for each photo
The glitter got me! Much love and a harmonious festive season, Ann-Christine. See you in ’23!