Thursday Thoughts – Winter two weeks less…

We just got the report from the meteorologic institute – winter is two weeks shorter in our part of the country. Two weeks more without snow. I am not surprised – only sad. I went to my archives…

And, I went back to last February – this tree is from my garden, and…

…these logs in the cold, low sun from my ordinary forest walk.

The two last images are from February 2020. I remember it as a beautiful winter that year.

The snow usually stayed longer then too. This winter not more than two days in a row. In Lapland the reindeer have been suffering from this for several years now. Jumping temperatures makes the snow turn into ice, which means the reindeer cannot reach their food. They cannot break the layer of ice.

This year then? Well, in the header my daughter is walking a lovely forest road. We found it on our way to a friend. We had to drive 50 kilometers north to get that winter feel. I guess that’s what we will do every year now. Winters without snow is unimaginable in our family. I also guess that even if you don’t love snow, you love to see pictures of it!