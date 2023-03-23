Banksy in Malmoe! I have no idea how many of you are fans of Banksy, but for me he is an icon. The exhibition in Malmoe is very well presented, and whatever you think of the fact that they are not original works, it would never be possible to show his originals, would it? I believe his genius shines through anyway. Let’s go!

Bristol born Banksy has been wellknown to the world since the 1990’s, and the story of his Girl with Balloon tells us something of how his mind works.

In general, no explanations are needed – his works speek for themselves.

Anti-war and…

… anti-consumerism graffitti marks his engagement in today’s society.

And the elephant in the room is –

– the billions of people who are living below the poverty line.

Nothing escapes his irony,

and this week we all learned about the content of the latest IPCC report, didn’t we?

If this exhibition comes to your city – go see it!