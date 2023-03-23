Banksy in Malmoe! I have no idea how many of you are fans of Banksy, but for me he is an icon. The exhibition in Malmoe is very well presented, and whatever you think of the fact that they are not original works, it would never be possible to show his originals, would it? I believe his genius shines through anyway. Let’s go!
Bristol born Banksy has been wellknown to the world since the 1990’s, and the story of his Girl with Balloon tells us something of how his mind works.
In general, no explanations are needed – his works speek for themselves.
Anti-war and…
… anti-consumerism graffitti marks his engagement in today’s society.
And the elephant in the room is –
– the billions of people who are living below the poverty line.
Nothing escapes his irony,
and this week we all learned about the content of the latest IPCC report, didn’t we?
If this exhibition comes to your city – go see it!
14 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Banksy”
I’m a big fan of both his art and his motivations – this looks like an excellent overview 🙂
I alreay have seen work of Banksy, this exhibition must be very exciting to visit.
Thanks for sharing these impressions 👍👍👍
Dear Ann-Christine
Banksy was at our beaches as well. Here https://fabfourblog.com/2021/08/14/banksy-was-here/ you find our post about it. We love the Banksy murals.
Thanks and cheers
The Fab Four of Cley
🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂
He is pure genius, isn’t he? Some of these hurt my heart. Thanks so much for sharing, Ann-Christine.
Good old Banksy! He gets himself about – thank you for sharing your visit with us. I’m particularly struck by his simplest image ‘I don’t believe in Global Warming.’ Sadly, some of those with the strings to pull really don’t.
What a fantastic display of Banksy’s work and so well hung! For once the Danes must be crossing the Bridge to enjoy! And thank you for your sense of humour re the elephant . . . And, after having a cheerful chat with dear Mr Google I cannot complain . . . over 150 of his works are about to tour Australia beginning with Brisbane in May and then travelling south to Sydney and beyond . . . must make plans !!! Actually he lived awhile in Melbourne in 2003 and left quite a mark now nearly gone . . . his fame had not yet begun . . . enjoy !!!
I love Banksys work. It would be wonderful to see some. Even the photo gallery is impressive. Thanks for taking me along A-C 🤗
*smile* over 150 works, old and new > around the country from May beginning in Brisbane > hope you can enjoy!
Now that sounds like a plan
I think it is the same exhibition. Good. I did not post on all his works, that would too many posts! Hope you will be able to go!
I would just love to
Thanks for sharing this. His work is admirable.
I’ll have to look at this on my laptop when I get home because I have my phone right now and it’s too small. I’ll be interested to see more of his work.