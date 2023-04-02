Lens-Artists Challenge #243 – It’s Tricky

This week Donna is our host – and yes, it is this tricky time of the year… she is so clever… but I have chosen tricky things that still are real and true…or most of them are.

Life is tricky – you never know what’s going to happen.

– Dito Montiel



My two dogs (both gone now) posing as ”The Town Musicians of Bremen” from the fairy tale collected by the Brothers Grimm. Life is really pretty tricky, and there’s a lot of loss, and the longer you stay alive, the more people you lose whom you actually couldn’t live without. – Anne Lamott



And what is this? Tricky…but soon coming to us in the northern hemisphere… That’s the tricky thing these days: being able to surprise people. – Joseph Kosinski



…and so are these little wonders. Ideas aren’t magical; the only tricky part is holding on to one long enough to get it written down. – Lynn Abbey



These two furry friends used to have a lot of fun together – and indeed we all had! Talking about all the tricks they played on us… I think human beings are funny, tricky things. – Amy Landecker (or Mille and Totti)



I have posted this image a couple of times before – but it is still truly tricky…which one is an animal and which one is a twig? Double vision makes reading the prompter very tricky. – Shannon Bream



Earthquake or…no, just modern architecture. I find it tricky to make plans. – Isabel Lucas



Time for a dog again…WANTED – dead or alive! I just like having creative solutions to tricky situations. – Simone Giertz



This is the fascinating remains of a basilica in Tblisi, Georgia. I walked past it and noticed you could touch the debris through the window, and see across the whole building to another window. Enigmatic.

Making peace with one’s choices is always a tricky feat to achieve.

– Sameera Reddy



As you may have understood, I am not the really tricky sort…so, I will borrow some of Erik Johansson‘s works. He is a Swedish artist based in Prague, who creates surreal images by combining images to what looks like a real photograph, but with logical inconsistencies. The trickiest guy I know… enjoy!

Thanks to Donna for this week's tricky challenge.