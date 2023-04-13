Thursday Thoughts – Slowly, slowly… 13 april, 202310 april, 2023 / Leya Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta en länk till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Gilla detta:Gilla Laddar in … Relaterade
3 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Slowly, slowly…”
Beautiful start of spring!
So beautiful!!
Am pretending I can sit for a few moments on the ground just watching and smelling and softly touching spring . . . with all the problems of the outside world far, far away . . .