Thursday Thoughts – Prague Cemeteries

We started our first day with some cemeteries… Somehow I love walking there, and whenever I go to a big city, I visit at least one cemetery.

Doors to churches and gates to cemeteries… Old Jewish cemeteries especially, are very beautifully ageing, because they are often left as they are. There are no relatives alive anymore who can tend to them.

Signs of Franz Kafka are everywhere in Prague, but here is his last resting place.

Maybe you like to walk in cemeteries too – the stillness and peaceful surroundings, contemplating life and the beauty of it all.