7 reaktioner på "Silent Sunday"
Beautiful!
Oh wow! What a beautiful church!
Dear Ann-Christine
Oh dear, we don’t like this Baroque style. It’s just over the top and too much (iconoclasm has had its good sides 😉 )
Keep well
The Fab Four of Cley
🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂
Haha, not our cup of tea either…but iconic for that style!
That is a wow of church. So much to take in 🙂
Fabulous
Wow, a full effulgence of Belle Epoque, maybe? Prague?