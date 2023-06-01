Thursday again, time flies, and faster in the warmer seasons. There is much to do in my garden, but forest baths are essential. I try to take good care of the best season here up north. Life is short, I try not to waste it – but it is difficult to live in the moment…I wonder how many of us succeed in really doing that.
Spring colours in Skane. So longed for and so needed. But a cold spring and early summer. Everything is late. There are few insects and pollinators as the cold and windy days have taken their toll. Still – I hope you will enjoy a piece of our late spring too!
A forest bath is never wrong. Healing and uplifting…if I could I would fly out over the treetops, savouring everything green. I know you would fly with me.
7 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – The Best Time of the Year”
You are right, dear Anne-Christine! Narnia for ever! 🙂 🙂 🙂
So wonderful to soak in this beautiful green forest!
The greenest of greens 🤗💚
Lovely! The light through those trees…..
Oh, thank you for taking us forest bathing!
Couldn’t agree more – being in the forest is time well spent.
Beautiful photos!
Åh! Skæralid så vidunderligt et sted. Meget dejligt billede, Leya!!