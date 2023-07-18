This week we welcome Dawn Miller of The Day After as the Lens-Artists guest host. Please visit her place and enjoy her guidance for this weeks challenge: Fences. In addition to her stunning photography, her blog teaches us of the landscape, seasons, history, and culture of the Shenandoah Valley, her home.
If you put fences around people, you get sheep. Give people the room they need.
– William L. McKnight
The wide world is all about you: you can fence yourselves in, but you cannot for ever fence it out.
– J. R. R. Tolkien
These are some of my favourite or spectcular fences found during my travels – and at home. In fact, we have a fence in our garden too – to save us from Milo running out in the street.
I love stone fences, they are very common here in Sweden, and they speak loud of hard work in the old days. Ireland showed us some of the broadest stone fences I have ever seen – impressive.
A big Thank you to Philo of Philosophy Through Photography for last weeks challenge, Simplicity. I think we all learned more about the power of simplicity in photography – and in life.
Next week we continue with our July “Month of Guest Hosts”. Be sure to visit our hosts each week as they explore the following topics:
- July 22 Dan Fenner of Departing in 5 Minutes will take us to UNBOUND
- July 29 Janet Webb of This That and The Other Thing will explore OVERLOOKED
Interested in knowing more about the Lens-Artists challenge? Click here for more
2 reaktioner på ”Lens-Artists Challenge #258 – Fences”
You’ve shown us a great assortment of fences Ann-Christine. They all show us different aspects of life. One of my favorites is the sculpture on the fence. And your opening images of old fences and beautiful floral colors were beautiful. Well done.
The opening fence overlooking looking into the valley is a great photo! Love the variety of fences, and I too am a big fan of stone fences. Where is the fence with the ”statue” on top of it?