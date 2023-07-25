We welcome Dan as our host this week, and the Lens-Artists Photo Challenge this time is to capture moments that break the boundaries of our everyday life.
Today I have chosen to write about a Swedish prince who broke free from his life as a royal and from the conventions and norms he was expected to follow. To feel Unbound. I hope this twist is OK with you, Dan!
Prince Eugen of Sweden was the son of King Oscar II and Sophia of Nassau.
We visited his home in Stockholm, at the beautiful Waldemarsudde.
After finishing high school, Prince Eugen studied art history at Uppsala University. He did not make the decision to pursue a career in painting easily, not least because of his royal status.
Prince Eugen was very open-minded and never married, in an era when royal princes almost always found princesses to wed. His homosexual orientation was unknown to the general public.
In this gallery, we see the prince painting, and next to him another famous Swedish painter, Carl Larsson. His home Waldemarsudde, and pieces from his collections. The last painting was my favourite of his own paintings, The Blue Villa.
Prins Eugen loved Norway, and was also a prince of Norway before the union was dissolved in 1905. He loved flowers, and one of his famous designs is a flower pot – Waldemarsuddekrukan.
Throughout his life Prince Eugen was an art collector, a designer and a supporter of fellow artists. He was also involved in many cultural organisations and committees. He bequeathed his villa Waldemarsudde at Djurgården in Stockholm, and its collections, to the nation. It is now one of Sweden’s most popular museums.
Sincere thanks to Dan for this interesting challenge, "unbound". Thanks also to Dawn for last week's Fences challenge, and to you for the incredible variety of responses. Finally, we hope you'll join us next week when Janet of This, That and The Other Thing will join us as our final Guest Host of the month. Until then, please stay safe, be kind and enjoy the journey.
20 reaktioner på ”Lens-Artists Challenge #259 – Unbound”
Thanks for sharing this wonderful story, Ann-Christine. It shows some unboundness is possible even for bound people living in demanding times. Creatively using the possible limits.
I assume, he wasn’t the firstborn and thus the supposed next king. Having that role would have caused him more problems for a couple of reasons.
This is a treat since I know so little about Norway. Thanks for sharing this.
What an interesting story . . . another place to put on my short list if I ever get back to Stockholm 🙂 ! Love that Uppsala came up – the birthplace of my paternal grandmother Mai . . . naughty girl she was – met my grandfather in Stockholm, fell in love and lust and managed to run away all the way to Tartu saying, ‘You better marry me, or I will have lost all my reputation!’. Grandpa could not believe his luck . . .
Lovely post! I liked that it tells a story, everything tied together. It looks that you had a very enjoyable visit.
Cool twist Ann-Christine! I liked his story and art–and your wonderful photos.
A very interesting post about someone I’d never heard of. The house looks lovely and while I like your favourite blue villa painting, my own favourite is the one above it to the right, number 7 in your numbering 🙂
Glad you liked the post – and we have the same favourite painting. But it is not his, I am not very fond of his art, but in his collections there are some great ones. The villa is in fact about the only one I liked in his own gallery.
I did wonder because the style seemed very different!
Looks like you had a wonderful day there. The views from the windows enticed me at once. Not easy to go against the grain as a Royal so I’m glad he had a happy life. I envy anyone who can paint. 🤗
Incidentally, the postcard is on its way to you.
Love the twist and the house. What fabulous windows especially the curved ones. A place that I would love to visit, so thank you for taking me there.
Great twist to the theme.
Very cool story…thanks for this mini history lesson!
Living a life unbound – I love that angle 🙂. Beautiful paintings indeed!
Thanks, PR. I think it took a lot of courage to go against old conventions and his parents. Art should be a hobby, you could not make a living from it. He was a tough young man!
That’s right – it requires a lot of courage to not do what others want you to do! Art – well there have been and still are, successful artists too. I guess it’s a matter of luck too besides having the talent.
Looks a fascinating place to visit, A C
It certainly was. We staid for several hours.
Good to hear