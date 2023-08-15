Lens-Artists Challenge #262 – Frame Your Photos

Amy has chosen a fun challenge this week, we’ll explore Framing our Photos. She states that the purpose of framing a photo naturally is to create a pleasing composition, so we can direct the viewer’s attention to the subject of our photo.

You can frame a moment. But you can´t frame life.

― Armin Houman

In the opener, St George (Göran) and the Dragon are framed by the vaults in the cathedral. Some of my favourite ways to frame are:

Art consists of limitation. The most beautiful part of every picture is the frame.

― G.K. Chesterton

– buildings, tunnels, vaults and gates

– windows and doors

All images made from the trip to Stockholm.

Like creating a masterpiece, quitting is an art: you have to decide what to keep within the frame and what to keep out.

― Richie Norton

But, the absolute best thing for me is searching for the natural frames – trees, hedges, stones etc.

