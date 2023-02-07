LAPC #235 – Shadows and Reflections in Monochrome

Many of us love reflections and shadows, and many of us photograph them frequently. I am one of them. This week Patti has challenged us to show some of our images in monochrome. Shadows and reflections are even more mysterious and enigmatic then, as you will find them changing our perception of the image. Some images more than others, but, they all draw us in for new lines and details, new perspectives.

I have always preferred the reflection of the life to life itself.

– Francois Truffaut



Art is a direct reflection of the life you live. What you experience comes out in your work.

– Dianne Reeves

Glass reflects light in different and special ways. This glass piece from Kosta Boda was displayed on fur – very attractive and innovative opposites.

A visit to Library of Water in Stykkishólmur, Iceland, will give you another perspective of water. The reflections of the outside world as well as of the inside of the columns show how water refracts light differently.

Tblisi at night by the fountain cascades. Water, water everywhere!

Lodz, Poland, Light Move Festival.

A feast for the eye.

I found these fun shadows at a vineyard east of Porto, Portugal. These two containers were so big, that you had to have a ladder and a bridge to use them.

A garden is a reflection of you, it’s your presence in the world.

– Julie Newmar



This week, Patti is challenging us to show photos with reflections and/or shadows captured or processed in monochrome. "Feel free to process your image in different shades of blue, green, brown, or gray. You can also shoot your image in a setting that's predominantly one color–like a blue sea and sky, for example."

If you’re new to LAPC, here’s a link that explains how to join us.

Last week we had a lot of messages… Donna’s theme–Messages. You found them everywhere–in nature, on buildings, at home. A special thanks to Donna for hosting a lovely challenge.

Next week, it’s Amy’s turn to lead us, so be sure to stop by her site on Saturday at noon EST. Until then, I hope you have a week filled with joy, inspiration, and photo opportunities!