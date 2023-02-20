Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta en länk till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Gilla detta:Gilla Laddar in … Relaterade Macro Monday 20 februari, 2023 / Leya / 4 kommentarer
4 reaktioner på ”Macro Monday”
Mine are looking decidedly green, just waiting for some sunlight and heat!
Oh – the beautiful, beautiful Black Boy! Absolutely adore them . . . had two large bushes . . . the 6-month long ghastly bushfire season a few years back decided their end fate . . . have not had a chance to replace but, looking at these . . . just must! Glorious!
These look lovely and healthy. Lots of them here.
Lovely macro. Is it a succulent?