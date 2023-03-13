Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta en länk till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Gilla detta:Gilla Laddar in … Relaterade Macro Monday – Behind the Pot 13 mars, 202312 mars, 2023 / Leya / 5 kommentarer
5 reaktioner på ”Macro Monday – Behind the Pot”
Two gorgeous little show-oofs 🙂 ! Are they a genus of phalaenopsis ? Most beautifully dramatic colour pattern! Before our years of floods and droughts arrived had a garden full of cymbidium pots here . . . the most common genus in my part of Australia . . . should restore . . . beautiful !
This is such an amazing photo. Anita
So beautiful.
Have they escaped? 🙂 They’re beautiful. My husband bought me a small orchid several years ago and I’ve faithfully watered it. Just about a year ago it bloomed for the second time and it’s working towards its third bloom now. 🙂 The gift that’s kept on giving.
Very special and beautiful!