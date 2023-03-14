Lens-Artists Challenge #240 – The Road (Most often) Taken

Now it’s time for you to show us your favorite “road” in photography. Consider a favorite photographic style like low key/high key, monochrome, etc. Maybe a genre of photography like a preference for architecture, still life, portraiture, etc. Whatever your preference, we’d love to see your images captured in your favorite style or genre. John Steiner

I will keep it short:

Flowers – Dead or Alive

Mostly in colour, sometimes processed with a painterly effect

