Lens-Artists Challenge #240 – The Road (Most often) Taken

/ Leya

Now it’s time for you to show us your favorite “road” in photography. Consider a favorite photographic style like low key/high key, monochrome, etc. Maybe a genre of photography like a preference for architecture, still life, portraiture, etc. Whatever your preference, we’d love to see your images captured in your favorite style or genre.

John Steiner

I will keep it short:

Flowers – Dead or Alive

Mostly in colour, sometimes processed with a painterly effect

Thanks to Tina for last week’s beautiful challenge, Finding Peace, and now we are looking forward to seeing your road taken for this week.

Next week, Sofia will be your host. If you would like to join in on the challenge but aren’t quite sure how to get started, click here for details.

