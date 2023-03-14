Lens-Artists Challenge #240 – The Road (Most often) Taken

Now it’s time for you to show us your favorite “road” in photography. Consider a favorite photographic style like low key/high key, monochrome, etc. Maybe a genre of photography like a preference for architecture, still life, portraiture, etc. Whatever your preference, we’d love to see your images captured in your favorite style or genre.
I will keep it short:
Flowers – Dead or Alive
Mostly in colour, sometimes processed with a painterly effect
Thanks to Tina for last week’s beautiful challenge, Finding Peace, and now we are looking forward to seeing your road taken for this week.
Next week, Sofia will be your host. If you would like to join in on the challenge but aren’t quite sure how to get started, click here for details.
What would we do without flowers! Beautiful selection 🙂
What a lovely gallery! Keep them coming
BEAUTIFUL choices, Leya –
Simple glorious!
Oh these are so amazing and beautiful! I love all the colors!
Beautiful flowers. Love the dog!
Love your first picture, Ann-Christine! That flower looks like something out of a fantasy novel.
Beautiful collection of flowers
fantastic vivid gallery, all beautifully shot
You dog images make me smile! I love your flower captures, always. A very beautiful gallery, AC!
I love that little dog that sneaked into your collection of beautiful flowers, Ann-Christine!
Wow! A sumptuous gallery, Ann-Christine. Nothing here that I don’t love. Sending hugs.
No dogs? 😀