Wordless Wednesday and Thursday Thoughts

Such is my life right now, that much of it is chaotic. Illness and death, funerals and sorrows. Many tough things to deal with – but this too shall pass. I try to keep blogging, but some days I just don’t manage to do it. I guess many of you have been though such times in life too, but if I could choose, so many things should not happen simultaneously. It drains me, as I am the only person who can and must deal with it and make it work.

So, bear with me, please. I will be on the road to recover next week. Thank you for your patience and I wish you who celebrate it, a warm, Happy, sunny Easter.

The churches are in Karlsborg, Sweden.