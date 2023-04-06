Such is my life right now, that much of it is chaotic. Illness and death, funerals and sorrows. Many tough things to deal with – but this too shall pass. I try to keep blogging, but some days I just don’t manage to do it. I guess many of you have been though such times in life too, but if I could choose, so many things should not happen simultaneously. It drains me, as I am the only person who can and must deal with it and make it work.
So, bear with me, please. I will be on the road to recover next week. Thank you for your patience and I wish you who celebrate it, a warm, Happy, sunny Easter.
The churches are in Karlsborg, Sweden.
14 reaktioner på ”Wordless Wednesday and Thursday Thoughts”
Thinking of you…
Do what you need to do to take care of you.
For me, sometimes that means photography, sometimes it means writing, sometimes it means lunch with girlfriends, sometimes it means solitude.
Pay attention to what brings you calm, and as you say, this too shall pass.
Oh…and I can’t leave without saying ”Wow” to that black and white.
🤗💓
Sending you hugs across the miles. Whatever you’re going through, you are not alone. Take care of yourself!
♥
🌸🌺🌸🌺💕
♥
❤
♥
Stay strong
♥
My thoughts reach out to you, Ann-Christine.
♥
I’m afraid I couldn’t press ”like” on this one Ann-Christine. Thinking of you and knowing this too shall pass but not easily and not without sorrow. I promise there will be sunshine after the rain.
Thank you, Tina, much appreciated. I am rather low, but a week away hopefully will make me relax and recover a bit. I just don’t want to handle anything more right now. ♥