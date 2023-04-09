Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta en länk till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Gilla detta:Gilla Laddar in … Relaterade Silent Sunday 9 april, 20238 april, 2023 / Leya / 11 kommentarer
11 reaktioner på ”Silent Sunday”
I’d love to know more about this beautiful church!
It is an amazing building!
Happy Easter, Ann-Christine! Hope the sad times are behind you 🤗🌷🐣🐰💗
Dear Ann-Christine
what a strange church. The architecture rather follows a castle design than that of a church. We don’t like this lack of openness – at least from this perspective.
Happy Easter
The Fab Four of Cley
🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂
What a lovely serene setting and wonderful architecture, A C
What an absolute.ly beautiful place- marvellous architecture and what looks like a very serene setting.
I’ve never seen a church like that. What an unusual (at least for me) beauty!
Lutheran churches right around Scandinavia and the Baltics, unless very modern, look similar . . .
May the organ sounds echoing from the church bring peace and looking across the still waters the outlines of a happier future . . . a quiet hug . . .
Love this architecture
What a fabulous church 🙂