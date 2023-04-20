City, country, suburb, small town – this is our chance to highlight the environments we’ve experienced and enjoyed (or not!) Tina leads the challenge, and finally I’m back from Prague – just in time to join in.

The environment in which we grow up, make us who we are. A Swedish gallery from home shows where I truly belong.

So, I am not a city person, I guess most of you already knew that. But, that doesn’t mean I don’t like visiting cities – I really do. I love especially big cities with a variety of possibilities to enjoy: art, architecture, music, etc. …For a week, that is perfect. Then I gladly head back back to nature again.

Iceland provides almost everything I could want from a country, any time of the year. So these two galleries are from Iceland. Then, my city example is Prague, a gem of architecture. Somehow I have managed to avoid going there…until now.

Kafka in every corner, magnificent architecture, good food and extremely friendly and helpful people – of course we had a great week!

