Thursday Thoughts

/ Leya

A relaxing week in Prague was just what I needed. Spring feelings and walks in this beautiful city.

15 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts

  3. Dear Ann-Christine
    We have been regularly in Prague for many years because we had friends there. We love Prague and the Riesengebirge (the Giant Mountains) in winter for skiing.
    All the best
    The Fab Four of Cley
    🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂

