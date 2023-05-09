Being a teacher for so many years, I know Vincent Nichols’ statement is right: we’re losing social skills, the human interaction skills, how to read a person’s mood, to read their body language, how to be patient until the moment is right to make or press a point. Too much exclusive use of electronic information dehumanises what is a very, very important part of community life and living together.

Sofia leads us through different moods this week. A wonderful theme, very much needed in this world today. It will be interesting to see how we all react and feel – the same or differently?

The ups and downs in life, in a day, in an hour in a moment… I have tried to find some of those moods. they can change fast, we all know that. Some of them just happen…some of them we can create or change.

I love abandoned places. Walking there I often feel the place wants to tell me something. It is the same mood when I am walking in graveyards – and in libraries. You feel the prescence of those who were there before you, the prescense of thoughts, words and lives.

What do these images tell you?

I hope they tell stories…

…of those who once lived there or worked there.

Then, let’s try some moods in the rollercoaster of life. Scary, frightening…the mood can sneak upon you when it is getting darker in the forest or in the streets on your way home. For some of us – it’s about monsters hiding under the bed or in the wardrobe.

Mood has to be controlled.

Otherwise, it’s your master.

― Toba Beta

Or, you can create a monochrome madness and play around with it – letting yourself go as dramatically as you want or dare to!

After all this tension, you will need some late evening bliss to calm you down.

But soon, back in the city’s frenzy… in order to survive, there is a need for slowing down again.

Over the years I have found that an artistic mood always makes me calm down and feel good…

… and a festive mood sometimes cheers me up – (but not too often…)

Feeling playful is a great mood for all creatures…

…and so is sheer happiness and love.





To join Sofia’s challenge this week, be sure to stop by her inspirational and beautiful Photographias site. In your own post, please include the lens-artists tag and link to her original post.

In my Backlit challenge last week you inspired me and many of us to use this type of photography more often. Thank you for opening our eyes to all creative possibilities! Next week, it’s John’s turn to lead us, so be sure to stop by Journeys with Johnbo next Saturday at noon EST for inspiration.

In the meantime, I’m hoping that your week is filled with light and creative inspiration. As spring has arrived here, there is much to do in my garden…