Thursday Thoughts – Vyšehrad cemetery, Prague

The Basilica of St. Peter and St. Paul is a neo-Gothic church in Vyšehrad fortress in Prague. It was founded in 1070–1080, and in 2003 the church was elevated to basilica by Pope John Paul II. Behind the church is located a large park and Vyšehrad cemetery, which is the final resting place of more than 600 distinguished Czechs, including the composers Antonín Dvořák and Bedřich Smetana.

I love walking in cemeteries, and today I want to walk this beautiful cemetery again, with you. I found some very special statues and monuments that really caught my attention. Some serene, some rough and some more strange than others. In fact, so strange that I could hardly believe I was in a cemetery.

It is not a big cemetery, but on some stones there were familiar names of famous people. Kaja Saudek was one of the most influential cartoonists in the Czech republic and was called the ”King of Czech comic books”. Dvořák and Smetana both had beautifully. ornamented headstones.

The strange woman statue leaning forward was made by the reputable Czech sculptor Olbram Zoubek. The fallen eagle was spectacular – but who would want it on a grave? I found out that Josef Suk was the grandson of Antonín Dvořák. I loved his beautiful broken violin.

I so enjoyed strolling here again, I hope you did too. This is a very special place indeed, and the church door in the header belongs to this basilica.

I do think the most ”normal” in this cemetery was this lovely lady tending to a grave.