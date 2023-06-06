Lens-Artists Challenge #252 – What’s Bugging You?

Donna is our host this week, with the intriguing quest for what’s bugging us… And well, mostly I don’t think anything is bugging me…but since Donna asks for it…here’s my gallery of lovely bugs!
Tiny things are often in my lens – I do love macro, but close-ups are ok too. And bugs are definitely an interesting topic.
A big friend…a bit too big for me to feel comfortable! More than once I have had one of these jumping into my face.
This golden guy though, a flower chafer, can also scare me with his sudden thumping into me or my world. He is rather heavy and clumsy – but also a great beauty. In Swedish he is called ”Golden Beetle”, and belongs to the scarab beetles. Which leads me to a visit in the Moroccan desert some years ago.
I cannot say how impressed I was by this little creature covering so much ground so fast in this endless ocean of sand. The first shot is in early morning light and the second is late evening.
Last summer I made some new acquaintances in my own garden – this one I had never seen before and I still don’t know who he is…
Aromia, a handsome longhorn beetle, sitting on a yesterday’s glass left outdoors.
A gallery of last year’s summerfriends – makes me long for the insects to return. The cold and windy spring has taken its toll. But we are ready for take-off!
