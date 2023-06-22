We have reached the longest day this year – already. So fast the days , hours and minutes flow. Time is Unstoppable. The flowers are just beginning their parade and the birds have released their first fledglings. From now on, it will get darker for every day we open in our calender. But, for all of you down under – summer is returning!
I hope you will enjoy a walk with me to some of the wild flowers and orchids of June in Skåne. Most of them are different Dactylorhiza. Wishing a Happy Midsummer to you who celebrate, and a lovely weekend to all of you!
19 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Midsummer and Wild Orchids”
What a beautiful set of wildflowers, A C! Excellent captures, a great start to my day!
Thanks for the wonderful orchids and have a lovely summer time !
Wishing you the same, thank you!
You too!
Beautiful. I especially like the one that has the shaving brushes!
Ah yes- a favourite!
How lovely are these! That one with the ‘tassles’ is intriguing. Many of our wildflowers have gone already, Ann-Christine, and the heat of summer is building. Early morning and evenings are the best time now. Enjoy your white nights!
It is very dry here, so not many wildflowers left. The orchids grow in marshland, so hopefully they will last some weeks.
🤗💚
Beautiful flower portraits. And don’t mention the darkness now returning … 😦
Thank you. No…I will not mention it…again.😟
Beautiful wildflowers 🙂
💚💛💚
BEst wishes for a happy solstice Ann Christine!The flowers are a delight. thank you.
The same to you, Anne! A beautiful time it is!
Nature is so beautiful
It is
Happy Summer Solstice and thanks for the wonderful wildflowers.
Tha same to you, Frank! Wishing you wonderful beach walking!