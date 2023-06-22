Thursday Thoughts – Midsummer and Wild Orchids

/ Leya

We have reached the longest day this year – already. So fast the days , hours and minutes flow. Time is Unstoppable. The flowers are just beginning their parade and the birds have released their first fledglings. From now on, it will get darker for every day we open in our calender. But, for all of you down under – summer is returning!

I hope you will enjoy a walk with me to some of the wild flowers and orchids of June in Skåne. Most of them are different Dactylorhiza. Wishing a Happy Midsummer to you who celebrate, and a lovely weekend to all of you!

  4. How lovely are these! That one with the ‘tassles’ is intriguing. Many of our wildflowers have gone already, Ann-Christine, and the heat of summer is building. Early morning and evenings are the best time now. Enjoy your white nights!

