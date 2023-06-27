This week, we’re focusing on telling a story with photos. Sometimes, if we’re lucky, we can convey a story in one image; other times we need several. For this challenge, there is a limit of 5 photos per story.

My two stories are both from last weekend. Midsummer Eve and Midsummer Day.

I believe they speak for themselves – without pictures of the young couple. Of all the games we played that day, the most precious one is catching the bridal bouquet. I don’t know about the custom in other countries, but in Sweden, catching it means you are the next one to get married!

Dancing around the maypole and playing games is always a treat for both young and old.

These pictures show Björnen sover, a singing game, used both as a round dance and a children’s song. The tune is a simplified version of the one used for Gubben Noak, published by Carl Michael Bellman, published in Songs of Fredman in 1792. According to Wikipedia, still today research hasn’t proved if Bellman wrote the tune or not. Since it became famous, the tune has been used for several different lyrics in the centuries since Bellman, including many children’s songs.

The game

One person is appointed bear, taking cover and pretending to sleep (in the middle). Other participants walk around the ”bear” in a ring, singing Björnen sover (”the bear is sleeping”). At the end of the song, the bear ”wakes up”, and begins to chase the other participants. When someone is caught, he or she will become the ”bear” the next time. (as you can understand, in the end they will all be bears)

Because Russia and the USSR sometimes have been called the Russian Bear the term björnen sover (”the bear sleeps”) has in Swedish sometimes referred to times in international politics when Russia has attracted less attention, but not everyone is trusting them.

So, now it is your turn to tell a story in 1 to 5 photos. The story you tell is totally up to you. Document for example an event you liked, a meal you enjoyed or a visit to a favorite place. Share a photo that conveys an emotion, and show us a memory of a place, time or person.

