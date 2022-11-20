Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta en länk till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Gilla detta:Gilla Laddar in … Relaterade Silent Sunday 20 november, 2022 / Leya / 9 kommentarer
9 reaktioner på ”Silent Sunday”
I find it exciting . . . think of the views on both sides !
I get the feeling of loneliness but I also get the feeling of space and possibilities.
I like this! Where?
Porto!
Thought it might be!
So high!!
It is!
I so love this one Ann-Christine 🙂
I am glad! I love it too…there is a feeling of loneliness about it…like a toy train in the big wild world.