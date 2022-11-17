Today I feel like sharing another random walk…in Porto. When we walk it is not always a scheduled walk, I love lonely walks without a meticulous plan. Just to see what cathes my eye…so, come walk with me. Not many words needed.
Abandoned places always speak to me…
Walking on bridges gives you a different view of things.
Narrow streets are often tempting to walk…quite irresistible.
Realising the scale of things can be breathtaking.
His view?
This one! The young Brasilian playing was a complete virtuoso. He played among other wellknown artists, Carlos Santana. It was almost impossible to stop listening.
Just for fun.
Old houses and new art.
And who can resist a sight like this?
Some more of the beautiful wall art.
And we ended our Porto tour with a beautiful play of light and music in the neighbouring church.
14 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Walking in Porto, Things that Caught My Eye”
I love the narrow street and the street art, especially that huge blue cat!
More wonderful views of Porto. You are selling it to me.
Ann-Christine, your walk tool you to so many places. I so adore your post. I love your first photo of the old ruin. 😀
Our cruise ship docked in Porto last month, but we opted to head inland on a tour of Minho Province. Looks like we could have had just as enjoyable time right there in Porto.
very interesting sights, makes me want to visit
I too like walking and snapping things that catch my eye. Nice shots in your post!
I love a random walk, especially in such excellent company. I also love the glances at street art, and clean washing blowing gently in the breeze.
Gaily flapping washing and a mysterious row of doors(? )with those lilac-blue flowers. I love seeing the things that you see, Ann-Christine.
Amazing scenes
Makes me want to go there once again. Thanks for the virtual walk 😀
Porto! Such lovely memories came back with your photos.
Nice gallery Ann-Christine
There’s something about abandoned places that makes you wonder about the life before
So wonderful Ann-Christine. Thanks for taking me there 🙂
Thank you. Porto is indeed a feast for the eyes.