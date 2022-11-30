Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta en länk till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Gilla detta:Gilla Laddar in … Relaterade Wordless Wednesday 30 november, 202229 november, 2022 / Leya / 2 kommentarer
2 reaktioner på ”Wordless Wednesday”
The contrast is striking … as are the details in the light. There is a lot to this image!
Thank you, Frank. I thought so too – a simple image, but in the dark forest a ray of sunshine hit these delicate plants.