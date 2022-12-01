We visited Västervik this summer, and we happened to visit on the last days of this excellent exhibition of original cirkus posters. They were rather worn, and were to be digitalised and saved for future generations. These original posters come from one of the most extensive collections of cirkus posters in the world. Amazing.
From my childhood memories, cirkus posters mostly looked like the left one, Trolle Rhodin’s cirkus. But here, we found an interesting collection of Polish posters from Cyrk and the Polish School of Posters. See the stunning difference between these two. I just had to post a gallery with some of them. I don’t have to say that my most loved one is the lion having humans jump through the ring… As a child that was my greatest wish…, and a wish for bulls chasing humans in the fighting arena too.
I just loved the simple and clean approach in these Polish artists’ hands. And the hidden messages. I also learned that long ago the cirkuses often had ”real” artists making their posters. Like this left poster by Tolouse Lautrec. The middle one is a poster from a time when ”strange and abnormal” people where shown to the audience. These two girls were albinos. (19th century)
The last advertisment is about Cirkus Madigan (also 19th century) and the beautiful Elvira Madigan. I guess some of you have heard her story or seen the movie on her tragic loveaffair with Sixten Sparre. It is always strange to realise that some movies were built on real persons, and real fates. We will never know the true story of course, but seeing her name there made her come alive to me. I loved that movie.
7 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Cirkus Art and Posters”
What an amazing collection of these posters Ann-Christine. Thanks for sharing.
Love the lion, too. A strange phenomenon, circuses. Meant to scare little children? But the artwork is great!
What a great collection of circus art. When I was a child, my parents used to take me, and I was far too polite to say that I didn’t like the animal acts, the acrobats – in those days – bored me – and I wasn’t keen on the clowns.
Lovely post Leya 🙂. The poster art is very nice.
Great posters and history.
I love art. Thanks for sharing!
Like you I grew up at a time when much was displayed in circuses we no longer do, including imprisoned animals and humans born looking different to what one expected ! Still fondly remember going to ‘tsirkus’ as a bub when when mature thought was lacking . . . That said I love the simple, strong artistry of the circus art from Poland ! Have a story – my Mom came from a family of nine, almost sall of whom married all over Europe!!! My oldest auntie Alma to a Polish army general > three daughters . . . for over three decades the youngest, Barbara, was a close friend. True story – she was one of Poland’s foremost commercial ++ artists who drew a lot from the theatre and circus work – seems to me I have some homework ahead !!!