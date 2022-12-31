Happy New Year!

/ Leya

We all wish for a happy, healthy, and better, New Year, 2023 – a peaceful year with more harmony in the world. Thank you for staying with me 2022, for our positive talks and engaging comments. It means much to me to see other perspectives and visit other countries and worlds, exchanging thoughts and dreams.

Hope to see you in 2023!

Ann-Christine

21 reaktioner på ”Happy New Year!

  5. May the blessings of the Higher Powers be with you and peace and harmony embrace your world . . . may that proverbial glass always be more than half full . . . warm hugs across the globe . . .

    Svara

  9. I hope there are happier times ahead, 2022 has been yet another trying year throughout the world, some peace would be most welcome. Thank you for sharing your lovely photos with us Ann-Christine, I look forward to many more throughout 2023. Happy New Year!

    Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com-logga

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

Denna webbplats använder Akismet för att minska skräppost. Lär dig om hur din kommentarsdata bearbetas.