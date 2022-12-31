We all wish for a happy, healthy, and better, New Year, 2023 – a peaceful year with more harmony in the world. Thank you for staying with me 2022, for our positive talks and engaging comments. It means much to me to see other perspectives and visit other countries and worlds, exchanging thoughts and dreams.
Hope to see you in 2023!
Ann-Christine
21 reaktioner på ”Happy New Year!”
What a placid and pleasant snow-covered scene. May it bode well for 2023.
Beautiful photos. Happy New Year.
Happy New Year!
Happy New Year, dear Anne-Christine! 🎄🥂🎉🎆🎆🎆
May the blessings of the Higher Powers be with you and peace and harmony embrace your world . . . may that proverbial glass always be more than half full . . . warm hugs across the globe . . .
Happy/Healthy 2023!
Wish you too a very Happy New Year Ann-Christine 😃 . Looking forward to lots of new ideas and inspirations and a very creative 2023!
Happy New Year, Leya ❤️
I hope there are happier times ahead, 2022 has been yet another trying year throughout the world, some peace would be most welcome. Thank you for sharing your lovely photos with us Ann-Christine, I look forward to many more throughout 2023. Happy New Year!
Happy New Year!
Happy 2023 to you and yours, A-C. Lovely photo for the day. You’ll definitely see me next year. 🙂
Happy 2023 and see you next year Ann-Christine!
Happy New Year, Ann-Christine!
Happy New Year to you too Ann-Christine! I value our blogging friendship and look forward to seeing all that you have to share in 2023 😀
Well said and beautifully shown Ann-Christine. All the best to you in the New Year and beyond.
Happy new year AC
All the best for the New Year, Ann-Christine!
Thank you, Ann-Christine. Well stated and wishing you the best in 2023. Happy New Year!
Well 2023 is here at double quick pace…. just where did 2022 go. Peace and good health to you and you✨️
All the best for you, Ann-Christine, for 2023 🥂
Looking forward to exploring your world in 2023, at home and abroad, Ann-Christine. Happy New Year!