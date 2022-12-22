Thursday Thoughts – Christmas in Copenhagen

/ Leya

With the winter solstice, and these festive images, I want to thank you all for another year of sharing thoughts and musings! I am so happy and grateful that we have met and keep meeting here on WP. I hope to see you soon again…keep blogging!

Come join me on a Tivoli walk – and get some Christmas feeling!

They have everything here, theatre, music and dancing…

Play of water to Wiener music…

Nice people, good food and warm drinks…

And some Christmas trees!

I wish you all a Wonderful Holiday Season and a Happy, Healthy New Year!

8 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Christmas in Copenhagen

  7. And the same to you a thousand-fold ! That said > ‘Wonderful, wonderful Copenhagen, salty old Queen by the sea’ (huh, quoting correctly ?) There is magic in the old town !! My daughters were 6 and 8 when we first took them to Europe for six weeks travelling to many places . . . at the end, tears in eyes, that was the place to which they wanted to return . . . . we did many times whilst they were growing up . . . children ‘know’ . . . hugs

    Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com-logga

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

Denna webbplats använder Akismet för att minska skräppost. Lär dig om hur din kommentarsdata bearbetas.