With the winter solstice, and these festive images, I want to thank you all for another year of sharing thoughts and musings! I am so happy and grateful that we have met and keep meeting here on WP. I hope to see you soon again…keep blogging!
Come join me on a Tivoli walk – and get some Christmas feeling!
They have everything here, theatre, music and dancing…
Play of water to Wiener music…
Nice people, good food and warm drinks…
And some Christmas trees!
8 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Christmas in Copenhagen”
Merry Xmas and a wonderful 2023 to you too AC
Happy holiday season and a wonderful new year!
So beautiful!! Merry Christmas! Happy Holidays! Blessings for 2023!! 😊
Beautiful!
Happy Holidays & Christmas Cheer 🌟
Your photos are filled with Christmas wonder
Happy holidays
And the same to you a thousand-fold ! That said > ‘Wonderful, wonderful Copenhagen, salty old Queen by the sea’ (huh, quoting correctly ?) There is magic in the old town !! My daughters were 6 and 8 when we first took them to Europe for six weeks travelling to many places . . . at the end, tears in eyes, that was the place to which they wanted to return . . . . we did many times whilst they were growing up . . . children ‘know’ . . . hugs
Beautiful photos 🙂