Thursday Thoughts – Christmas in Copenhagen

With the winter solstice, and these festive images, I want to thank you all for another year of sharing thoughts and musings! I am so happy and grateful that we have met and keep meeting here on WP. I hope to see you soon again…keep blogging!

Come join me on a Tivoli walk – and get some Christmas feeling!

They have everything here, theatre, music and dancing…

Play of water to Wiener music…

Nice people, good food and warm drinks…

And some Christmas trees!

I wish you all a Wonderful Holiday Season and a Happy, Healthy New Year!