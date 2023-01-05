One year ago, we went to visit one of my favourite artists, Lars Lerin’s, gallery. I posted on some of his work in February. But, I believe he is good enough for many posts. His Värmland shows the old countryside where he grew up and used to visit old farmers, portraying their daily chores.
Somehow I feel these cupboard fragments are reminding of his paintings of daily life moments. The colours, the mood.
Driving home in the late evening, this view through the car window seemed to share the same harmony and mood. And for the light, in the header, a piece of Lofoten.
14 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Lars Lerin, again!”
Lovely shots here – lots to explore and think about. Thanks!
Great watercolours but for me they can’t compete with that amazing sky!
Lovely water colours, they remind me of Sue Lewington who creates books with her sketches of life around Cornwall.
Dear Ann-Christine
He seems to paint in the neo-romantic tradition of Carl Larsson. Calming to look at ”the good old times”.
Thanks for sharing
The Fab Four of Cley
🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂
I love the suggestiveness of his watercolours and the cupboard fragments – they are rather like your Thursday thoughts. Hoping 2023 brings you even more inspiration for your camera
Lovely soft colours and yet very ‘real’, Ann-Christine. A fine artist!
What a lovely post full of beauty and calm 🙂
Methinks you are too young to have heard Denmark’s Nina & Frederik (von Pallandt) sing –
Little boxes on the hillside
Littel boxes made of ticky-tacky
Little boxes, little boxes
Little boxes all the same
Somehow the neat piles of cupboard fragments brought the long ‘tale’ heard a very long time ago to mind . . . Oh – and a sweet story – their kids ‘met up’ with my kids in a Kings Cross park sandpit when they, time and again, performed here . . . well mine spoke Estonian and they Danish and it definitely did not resemble English !!!
I love the artwork as well as your beautiful photo Ann-Christine.
I love how your picture completes the ideas started or inspired by the artist.
Wow, very fascinating art and photo!
I can see why you love them so much, Ann-Christine. Is the top one a painting? It looks like one. Beautiful. Your winters are dark but you capture the colour to show its true beauty.
He’s an impressive artist…as are you. Lovely last shot!
What an amazing sky