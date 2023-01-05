Thursday Thoughts – Lars Lerin, again!

One year ago, we went to visit one of my favourite artists, Lars Lerin’s, gallery. I posted on some of his work in February. But, I believe he is good enough for many posts. His Värmland shows the old countryside where he grew up and used to visit old farmers, portraying their daily chores.

Somehow I feel these cupboard fragments are reminding of his paintings of daily life moments. The colours, the mood.

Driving home in the late evening, this view through the car window seemed to share the same harmony and mood. And for the light, in the header, a piece of Lofoten.