LAPC# 231 – Favourites of 2022

Our first host this new year is John, challenging us to show our favourites of 2022. I don’t know how you choose your favourites, but my choices bring me smiles and warm feelings. So, they are for the greater part memories for my heart.
My absolute favourite 2022 is –
Myra! New in the family and always a sunshine. ♥
At the beginning of last year we went to Lundsbrunn and found some beautiful ruins on the way. Their colours and structures fascinated me. And the concept of pictures in pictures.
Every spring I go to the beech forest to find the first little blue anemonies (hepatica) – daringly facing the first rays of sun. Many times the snow has not yet left the ground.
Pasque flowers are among my absolute favourites, and they are beautiful in every stage of transition. The annual walk by the sea at Kivik and the west coast of Skåne is a treat every spring.
You who follow me know, that flowers are my passion, but also the little inhabitants that fly among them, insects and birds. Nothing beats an early morning walk in the forest or in the fields…or in my garden. At the beginning of the day when everything is served fresh and dewy, birds are singing in a seemingly flawless world .
For some years now, there has not been much traveling – for obvious reasons. When we finally could use our tickets to Porto, it was a strange, but familiar feeling to sit in a plane again. We are more often going by train now – to spare the environment.
Porto was the treat we had been told it would be. And it was very invigorating to meet another foreign city, its culture and people.
For the greater part of 2022 we stayed at home. There was much to do with the glass house, growing vegetables, fruits and flowers. I was also lucky to have a couple of Hummingbird Hawkmoths as rare guests in my garden! As they do not really belong here, I felt a bit sad for them – they would not make it through the winter months.
Mushrooms are delightful company on my walks, and I am appreciating them more every year. This soft little one was accompanied by an even tinier friend at its base. It made me smile.
I hope some smiles came your way as well, looking at my images – ♥
Thank you for staying with us through 2022, and hopefully this will be a Happy and Healthy New Year, 2023!
Thank you for staying with us through 2022, and hopefully this will be a Happy and Healthy New Year, 2023!
22 reaktioner på ”LAPC# 231 – Favourites of 2022”
This is a lovely scrapbook. Maybe that hare in Porto is the thing yo cheer up my Monday morning!
Wonderful, though I’d hoped to see winter photos to follow that lovely mushroom. Wishing you an even better year to come
Beautiful photos Ann-Christine! Your little Myra is so precious!
HA! LOVE that shot of Myra! The Porto photos are faves too.
Coming in late am a total copycat with my choices ! Little Myra of course – what an intelligent gaze much older than her age . . . . and, yes, that gorgeous rabbit in Porto . . . now why Have I not seen it with my own eyes ? 🙂 !!!
Marvellous images A C,little Myra is the star! But some great floral images, and good to see Porto again
How beautiful Myra is, a perfect choice. I love your other choices too. How brilliant to get a hummingbird hawkmoth in focus, they move so fast, so a great capture. Love your mushroom too, another thing I find hard to photograph. Very well done
Your photos almost always bring smiles and warm feelings, Ann-Christine. They are a part of you and the warmth shines through. I especially like the rush of Pasque flowers and those determined anemones. Welcome little Myra! What a wonderful family you have found yourself.
Of course I always love your macros and nature photos Ann-Christine. Little Myra is so cute and the star of the show.
My favourite is that wonderful photo of the Lundsbrunn ruins and the pictures in pictures 🙂 🙂
What a wonderful gallery but the first, of course, is the very best. 🙂
Myra is adorable and ever so precious. You had a great year regarding photography. 😀 😀
Beautiful photo of Myra! Her expressions melt my heart! Love you images. Of nature, as always!
Stay warm, AC!
And the award goes to – Myra! 😀..Porto is close to my heart as well – specially that staircase in the bookshop 😀
Your review of 2022 is simply beautiful from landscape to flowers and to an adorable grandchild. I hope 2023 is just as splendid for you.
Lovely photos all especially grand daughter Myra 😊
Exquisite photos in every way, Ann-Christine. Always a smile on my face when I see your post. Thank you for that.
I hope your 2023 is as inspired as the last one.
Oh my…can there be anything greater than sweet Myra for 2022. No doubt she keeps you laughing and enjoying the simplest fun.
I love your photo of the spring walk to see the Pasque flowers. The ocean in the back brings it to perspective for me to think the dunes are covered in them.
Your attention to detail is what I always love about your photography and the tiny bug on the grass/flower (?) is such a great example of that. An I do love your collection of photos from Porto. The man walking down the stairs is a favorite, and the rabbit mural, quite fun, isn’t it? Happy New Year
Beautiful as always Ann-Christine. I must agree with you that Myra is the star of the show although every image illustrates your amazing eye and skilled composition / technique. It’s your heart that combines with your art to achieve such mastery. Wonderful as always
Ann Christine, happy 2023! Your photos are always delightful and so are the places your blog takes me to. Seriously, I’m in awe of the giant bunny and the staircase in Porto. Absolute stunners!
A wonderful collection, A-C! My favorite (among all those beautiful floral images,) is that giant rabbit mural. I wish I’d seen that mural on our travel through Porto last fall.
Beautiful array of images.
Some lovely images Ann-Christine
It’s so hard to choose though
The baby is a cutee, I have an abundance of photos of my grandchildren
Hope the rest of 2023 is a good one for you