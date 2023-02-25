LAPC #238 – Alone Time

Some journeys in life can only be traveled alone.
― Ken Poirot
Alone time means time spent by an individual or a couple apart from others. It is often used to ground oneself, or to do something creative.
In the northern countries we are known for this need of alone time – but I strongly believe we all need it. We just have to watch for the signs… even if they are not always easily recognized. You might for example need some time away from other people when you are feeling short-tempered or getting easily irritated by minor things; feeling overwhelmed or overstimulated; having trouble concentrating or getting anxious about spending time with other people.
My own reasons for needing alone time originates from being an only child, and growing up close to the forests and fields – Nature holds all the beauty I need in life, and I have been given the gift to see and to listen, and to rejoice in it. I am very grateful.
Grounding yourself is when you stay connected to the present. Instead of getting lost in anxiety and reviewing a made-up version of reality in your head, grounding allows you to experience the moment you are in. It requires being connected to yourself and provides stability and calm even in challenging situations.
Nature is an unequalled source to pour from – turn off social media, open your windows and let your eyes and mind wander with you on the path you choose. Personally, my favourite path is the one with grass in the middle…just like my childhood paths.
I feel better when I am surrounded, not by humans, but by trees.
― Michael Bassey Johnson
For many of us books and reading fill this alone time well. Reading gives us the possibility to wander into other worlds, while sitting comfortably in our own chair.
For me, photography, writing and sketching works well too, and so does painting.
I know that I need serious alone time to be able to function. For this purpose, I finally realised an old dream – A Room of My Own.
We need solitude, because when we’re alone, we’re free from obligations, we don’t need to put on a show, and we can hear our own thoughts.
― Tamim Ansary
Finding time to be alone can have a number of key benefits. Some of these include personal exploration, creativity and social energy. If you are not used to spend time alone, plan that time into your schedule and make sure that other people know that they shouldn’t interrupt you during that time. It might be helpful too if you plan out what you want to do –
This week in February, every year, I want my husband to travel for some days, so that I can replant my houseplants, alone. I can plan it as I want to, I can emerge myself in facts on the different species…
…and end up with revived plants and cuttings en masse – cheers to new life!
This year I also bought some airplants – they need no soil, just a piece of bark, some Spanish moss, and some sprinkling of water. At the same time I get the joy of creating interesting new arrangements.
New projects are always around the corner, but, I also try hard to just BE. Do nothing. Exist here and now. This is difficult. I wonder – do you manage it? Some good advice would be much appreciated.
Blessed are those who do not fear solitude, who are not afraid of their own company, who are not always desperately looking for something to do, something to amuse themselves with, something to judge.
~ Paulo Coelho
When I am completely by myself, entirely alone or during the night when I cannot sleep, it is on such occasions that my ideas flow best and most abundantly. Whence and how these ideas come I know not nor can I force them.
~ Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
A Special thank you to Bren for her soft and magical challenge last week! We learned new things and new experiences make us grow. Now we are looking forward to seeing your Alone Time posts. What are your thoughts, and what do you use your alone time for? Be sure to tag Lens-Artists and link to my original post.
Next week, Tina will be hosting, and her theme will be – Finding Peace. Please visit her beautiful site for inspiration.
22 reaktioner på ”LAPC #238 – Alone Time”
You touched me here! I so relate! Also an only child of older professional parents. Also atavistically Northern still in spite of a lifetime in Australia. For the last few years rather ‘grounded’ here in the country as I cannot be vaccinated . . . *laugh* Since I am a true Gemini there ARE two of us > no boredom! Seriously speaking, people know me as hugely lively . . . but the last few years have had an attraction of their own . . . no appropriate dress or hairdo or makeup needed to sit in my, library, looking out at the park, and talking to people throughout the world, not even a car needed! Actually, much love my days at the moment tho’ am due for a few changes . . . beautiful photos Ann-Christine . . . and warm hugs > Sweden . . .
Such a lovely post Ann-Christine. So many ideas and inspirations. I may have to do another post.
This is my contribution
Wonderful photos. One of yours was so like mine that I thought it was a photo of my desk at first glance.
Your images depicting your alone time is so right on, Ann-Christine. I believe photography is a great way to spend and search for alone time. Because my Sunday Stills post is about feeding the birds this week, I went with a different perspective for alone time. Hopefully my post will properly link with yours tomorrow.
Here’s my entry: https://flightsofthesoul.wordpress.com/2023/02/25/lens-artists-238-solitude/
I loved everything about this, AC. I can relate. Alone time is instrumental in truly making us who we are. The photo of the rose is my favorite. And the path with the grass in the middle, so inviting. Fantastic that you have a week, every February to spend with your plants. That sounds like heaven. And I feel better surrounded by trees too. Thank you for this chance to reflect on Alone Time this week.
Nice theme Ann-Christine and thanks for giving us a glimpse of your various interests! Inspiring 🙂. I like people but I love solitude. But I don’t know if I am as blessed as the one Paulo Coelho is talking about, for I love my solitude to be able to do everything I feel like doing 🙂 (although sadly, most of it is occupied by the internet since I laid my hands on a smartphone).
Good thoughtful read… and great illustrations. Must admit I love time to myself ( and Buster my dog) in the woods… anytime of year
The best time! In the forest with Milo too! Almost any time of the year…
I love your room of creativity it looks like a great place of peace and enjoyment!
Thank you, Nora, it is. And I wonder why I did not try to do that room years ago…but now it is here!
Love all of these images and this post. I am happy with I get some alone time. Thanks for the challenge.
Thank you – looking forward to seeing your post!
Wonderful post. I love my alone time!
I’ll post something by the end of the week.
In the mean time I’m going to check into those air plants.
Looking forward to your post, Dawn! And hope you will like air plants too. I put them on bark, but they can also sit under or inside glass with beautiful stones a.s.o
That country lane with the grass down the middle is so ‘you’, Ann-Christine. Life in the ‘potting shed’ looks good too. I’m not half so productive with my alone time but I love it. Often on that roof terrace of mine, with a book which doesn’t always get read.
Yes…it’s me…And I think you may have mastered to BE. Good!
Beautiful images and a thought provoking theme for the week. I have the same problem, finding time to “just be”. Looking forward to the ideas of others.
Thank you, Susan, I too am looking forward to reading many ideas!
Great great photos. LOVE that rose with water drops. VERY thoughtful theme, too. 👏
Thank you, John. I love that rose too…