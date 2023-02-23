Thursday Thoughts – Today’s weather forecast

/ Leya

Outdoors

Indoors

8 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Today’s weather forecast

  6. The wattle heralds your spring so beautifully whilst the wet and the cold hang on outside . . . oh, you call it mimosa, do you not? It is our national flower . . .

    Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com-logga

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

Denna webbplats använder Akismet för att minska skräppost. Lär dig om hur din kommentarsdata bearbetas.