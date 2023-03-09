Thursday Thoughts – Time is the most precious gift

Life is short – live it, love it, treasure every moment.

My father is 89, and unfortunately life did not grant us much time together. But I love him and always will. His stories and his laugh, his kind eyes and his wisdom.

Being a forest man and a hunter, he’s had many dogs over the years, but the last 15-20 years he did not want to have any more dogs. He said the goodbyes were too difficult.

– and they are. But I feel all the love given over the years makes it worth the pain.

My father worked in this forest for 50 years, and these stones are what is left of the house he once lived in.

I sometimes miss what we could have had together, but I am very grateful for the moments we got. Only these last two or three years, we have come closer, and now it seems time is slowly running out.

I hope to have him with us a bit longer, and that there will be enough time left to give him another beautiful spring. I am not religious, but I pray.