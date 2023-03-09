Life is short – live it, love it, treasure every moment.
My father is 89, and unfortunately life did not grant us much time together. But I love him and always will. His stories and his laugh, his kind eyes and his wisdom.
Being a forest man and a hunter, he’s had many dogs over the years, but the last 15-20 years he did not want to have any more dogs. He said the goodbyes were too difficult.
– and they are. But I feel all the love given over the years makes it worth the pain.
My father worked in this forest for 50 years, and these stones are what is left of the house he once lived in.
I sometimes miss what we could have had together, but I am very grateful for the moments we got. Only these last two or three years, we have come closer, and now it seems time is slowly running out.
I hope to have him with us a bit longer, and that there will be enough time left to give him another beautiful spring. I am not religious, but I pray.
11 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Time is the most precious gift”
Such a touching post, and thoughtfully and beautifully illustrated. Time is indeed precious, and whether we have a lot of it or little, we should value and make the most of it – as you clearly are the time with your father. Sending hugs 🤗
those stones are such a sad reminder but then too there is Spring to hope and pray for you and your father
Spring is close now. Hopefully close enough for you to enjoy together.
It is a blessing to be part of ones parents’ last years. I’m religious and will pray for more borrowed time with your father. Your photos are beautiful – that boardwalk by the sea has the most beautiful colours.
It is so lovely you have come closer in the Winter of his life Ann-Christine, enjoy this special time together 💖
What a lovely post. Your heartfelt thoughts are accompanied by images that – even by your high standards – are particularly beautiful and resonant.
A touching post and a great reminder.
Oh, this is so beautiful!! Life is precious. I have a very strong faith and believe in the power of prayer. My parents have lived near us for quite a few years now. I know someday our Saturday night dinners together will be treasured memories. …and I understand your dad’s feeling about the loss of a pet. I am dealing with that right now myself. One of the hardest things I’ve ever dealt with. You and your dad make sure to give each other lots of hugs! ❤️🤗
I am religious and I do pray you have more time with him. We moved to Arizona in 2020 to spend time with my aging parents and were able to have about 2 years with them before they passed away last year. It was a big move but worth it. This is a touching post, A-C, with beautiful photos (no surprise).
I hope you get to share another spring with him.
I am not religious either . . . but I too pray . . . and had a father who gave it all to me and made me the person I am today. I hope he is looking down and saying ‘not too bad’ . . .