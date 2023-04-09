Lens-Artists Challenge # 244 – Glowing Moments

This week we are honoured to have Siobhan from Bend Branches as our host, and she invites us to share those special, glowing moments in our lives.

Yet, taught by time, my heart has learned to glow for other’s good, and melt at other’s woe.

– Homer





Now I will share some of my glowing moments with you. Some are literally glowing…some of them yearly glowing, and some are for once in a lifetime.

The glowing reeds on a warm summer’s night – a treat every year at our summer house. The warm wind and the soft sound of the waves, the mosquito bites and Milo taking the last swim of the day.

Another way of glowing is the wine in my garden – a treat to the eye.

Spring! A glowing moment every year, and without it, life would be rather miserable.

When you have light in your mind, you shine.

When you have light in your heart, you glow.

When you have light in your soul, you rise.

― Matshona Dhliwayo

Some people stay with you forever…especially old people who have been through the ups and downs of life, and then share their wisdom with us. They make their golden years a gift to others as well. This is Stig, the father of my childhood friend. He was always funny and clever, wise and sweet…and I bet you can see it in his eyes as he is smiling over the reading table.

Another golden moment was when Milo moved in with us – who could resist those eyes? I still can’t…

Te Matua Ngahere

New Zealand was full of glowing moments, but maybe the most spectacular one was the first time we met one of the endemic Kauri trees in their North Island forest. We could not even see the top of the tree in the dense forest – only the gigantic trunk. Majestic, and holy to the Maori.

When we recall the past, we usually find that it is the simplest things – not the great occasions – that in retrospect give off the greatest glow of happiness.

– Bob Hope



Late evening in the orchid meadow. I visit every Spring, and lying down on the sun warmed boardwalk, looking up at the sky – are moments to treasure.

The most wonderful of all things in life, I believe, is the discovery of another human being with whom one’s relationship has a glowing depth, beauty, and joy as the years increase.

– Hugh Walpole

There was a special glow that day, when this little lady made her entrance into this world – and the contact between her and her father was instant and loving. Every moment with her is golden. But I guess it is the same for every grandmother!

So, now we are looking forward to seeing your own glowing moments! Be sure to link your contributions to this post and include the Lens-Artists tag.

Special thanks also to Donna of Wind Kisses for her “It’s Tricky” prompt last week. So many fun and “tricky” photos, including reflections, artistic effects, and different perspectives. It’s great to practice thinking outside the box!

Next week, Tina of Travels and Trifles will be our host, so be sure to visit her site and enjoy her amazing photography.

Until then, stay calm and be kind.