Patti is our host this week – Still Life
Photography takes an instant out of time, altering life by holding it still.
– Dorothea Lange
Found in a rented apartment in Denmark.
Found at a design exhibition in Sweden.
Found in a restaurant in Stettin.
Once created by me.
Glass artistery at Kosta Boda, Sweden.
Glass art in Prague – local artist.
Gdansk, Poland.
Sweden – a ”real” Still Life!
A market somewhere in Europe.
An old house in the middle of Sweden.
Found in Spain, Bilbao.
We invite you to join us this week for the Still Life challenge. Feel free to include “created” and “found” still life scenes–which you might find in your archives or create for this challenge. Be sure to include the “lens-artists” tag and link to Patti’s post. We’re looking forward to seeing your diverse and imaginative responses.
A special thanks to Tina for hosting last week’s Environments challenge and we greatly enjoyed seeing your preferences and your thoughts on how our environments shape us and our experiences.
Next week, it will be me, Ann-Christine (at Leya), hosting, so be sure to stop by at my place, next Saturday at noon EST. In the meantime, I’m hoping that you still are kind, and filled with generous love.
16 reaktioner på ”Lens-Artists Challenge #246 – Still Life”
I love the books still life, but they all do certainly meet the challenge, Ann-Christine!
My favorite is yours!! 🙂
I love them all, especially your still life set up. Too many other wows 🙂
Oh what gorgeous fun! Love it all but smile most at the flopsy mopsies (rabbits) and love the glass art . . . thank you 🙂 !
Ann-Christine, you really do master every challenge thrown your way! These are marvelous. I loved the fancy shoes and the 2 images that immediately follow it especially but all are perfect for the challenge.
Great still life presentations Ann-Christine. I have many favorites, especially your ”real still life. But all are photographed so well.
Wonderful!
Great examples spanning the range of still life possibilities.
Fabulous! I didn’t know what was coming next, and loved all of them, Ann-Christine.
Especially love the long-legged hares/rabbits and the glass art from Prague
Fabulous set, AC. Just wonderful! They are all gorgeous!
Great found Still Lifes….LOVE the Stettin restaurant! And the Swedish Still Life of plums-yours?
What a varied and beautiful collection Ann-Christine! Your own arrangement is awesome 😀
All excellent.
Lovely ‘found’ still lives. You’ve done well. I shall find this a challenge and a half!
These are all great! Love those colorful shoes. I couldn’t wear them but they sure are pretty. I also really liked the colorful sculpture in Bilbao.
You took us to some wonderful places this week. Excellent still life photos 😀