Lens-Artists Challenge #246 – Still Life

Patti is our host this week – Still Life

Photography takes an instant out of time, altering life by holding it still.

– Dorothea Lange

Found in a rented apartment in Denmark.

Found at a design exhibition in Sweden.

Found in a restaurant in Stettin.

Once created by me.

Glass artistery at Kosta Boda, Sweden.

Glass art in Prague – local artist.

Gdansk, Poland.

Sweden – a ”real” Still Life!

A market somewhere in Europe.

An old house in the middle of Sweden.

Found in Spain, Bilbao.

We invite you to join us this week for the Still Life challenge. Feel free to include “created” and “found” still life scenes–which you might find in your archives or create for this challenge. Be sure to include the “lens-artists” tag and link to Patti’s post. We’re looking forward to seeing your diverse and imaginative responses.

A special thanks to Tina for hosting last week’s Environments challenge and we greatly enjoyed seeing your preferences and your thoughts on how our environments shape us and our experiences.

Next week, it will be me, Ann-Christine (at Leya), hosting, so be sure to stop by at my place, next Saturday at noon EST. In the meantime, I’m hoping that you still are kind, and filled with generous love.

  5. Ann-Christine, you really do master every challenge thrown your way! These are marvelous. I loved the fancy shoes and the 2 images that immediately follow it especially but all are perfect for the challenge.

  15. These are all great! Love those colorful shoes. I couldn’t wear them but they sure are pretty. I also really liked the colorful sculpture in Bilbao.

