John gives us a chance to feature almost any public art we have met – please visit his inspirational site for more!
First in my post must be an all time favourite of mine – although I don’t remember either artist or name of the work. The rain made it even more unforgettable. I still find her fascinating – and so much alive.
This oversized, strong worker portrayed walking, and the fragile woman walking beside him – I loved the contrast. Look at their hands, and their feet, putting the same foot first.
This is a Prague cavalcade. You will recognize Kafka – and the Lennon Wall I guess. So much to see, so much to take in, so much to love. In the end, it had to be The Dancing House and Charles Bridge, for the goodbye.
Tančící dům
Karlu̇v Most
”Art is where you find it.” John says, – where do you find yours? Your challenge response should include a link to his original post. We can find your post easily in the Reader if it includes the “Lens-Artists” tag. For more information on joining the challenge, click here.
Many thanks to Sofia for her wonderful mood theme. We have learned more about moods in photography from her and from your creative photos. Next week, it’s Amy’s turn to host the Lens-Artists Challenge. Until then, stay kind and well.
10 reaktioner på ”Lens-Artists Challenge # 249 – Art in the Park”
It has been many years since I have been to Prague. Your display makes me want to return. It is such a great city. I do indeed, recognize Kafka and the Lennon Wall. Both fun visits. One of my favorites was of the unicorn woman. She looks so real and you were right, the rain brings her even more to light. I also love that you captured the contrast of the working man statue with the tiny woman. You are so great at finding these kinds of special images, AC.
Love the ‘Dancing House’ – it ao brings a barrack-like grey city block to life! In Sydney we have a couple of annual outdoor displays especially along popular beach or park walks of huge modern sculptures one can walk around, often touch and even climb if one has or is an adventurous child . . . a healthy introduction to art methinks!!
Well, my last lot was in Rome but I wasn’t really thinking in terms of the challenge, Ann-Christine. So much to love in this post, and I’ve never been to Prague. It’s been on my list for even longer than Rome. I’d better get a move on! And I love your opener too.
Such beautiful photos, and art… the park image, with the pink magnolia tree over the child and the crane statue, is so lovely!
The strong man and the fragile woman is a fantastic image!
Ah you brought back my memories of Prague 😀..The woman (unicorn?) sculpture is very interesting and yes, the rain made it more so!
Ann-Christine, you have some marvelous statues. I loved all the artwork in your post 😀 😀
Oh Ann-Christine you’ve posted amazing public art. The woman in the rain does seem so alive, and how wonderful for you to catch the woman and the huge statue stepping along. And that building is amazing. Wonderful finds and photography.
Wonderful, as always, Ann-Christine. The one of the men on the stairs is haunting. Is it in Prague?
There is so much public art to see in cities. One just has to be ready to capture. I love that interesting building. I would love to know the story behind it.