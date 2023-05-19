Some things really caught my eye in Prague, or rather – many things did. It is a beautiful city, just as beautiful as I thought it would be.
And there were Easter celebrations everywhere. Nice people, good food.
I loved all the typical things like the great architecture and the good food, but I also love something unexpected.
Charles Bridge is of course a Must.
And the handsome trams are everywhere.
But I always enjoy the little things just as much.
Many of us do, and that is a good thing.
3 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Seen in Prague”
Beautiful! Methinks I am ready to go myself to see and love ! For anyone born in Estonia before and during e WWII here may be historical issues to solve . . .
I felt like I was in a fairytale in that beautiful city. Thanks for sharing the great photos
Beautiful! Am I imagining it or are the red roofs really making a pine tree🌲!!