Thursday Thoughts – Seen in Prague

Some things really caught my eye in Prague, or rather – many things did. It is a beautiful city, just as beautiful as I thought it would be.

And there were Easter celebrations everywhere. Nice people, good food.

I loved all the typical things like the great architecture and the good food, but I also love something unexpected.

Charles Bridge is of course a Must.

And the handsome trams are everywhere.

But I always enjoy the little things just as much.

Many of us do, and that is a good thing.