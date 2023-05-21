Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta en länk till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Gilla detta:Gilla Laddar in … Relaterade Silent Sunday 21 maj, 2023 / Leya / 7 kommentarer
7 reaktioner på ”Silent Sunday”
Oh Ann-Christine, what a stunning photo 😀 😀
How Charming!!
Glorious magnolia and the lamppost adds extra interest to your composition 😀
Beautiful composition, Ann-Christine! The color in the image stopped my scrolling through the reader instantly!
That magnolia tree picked its background carefully, didn’t it? Lovely.
So pretty
Perfectly pretty!