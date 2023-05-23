Lens-Artists Challenge #250 – Skyscapes or Cloudscapes

Leya

Amy invites us to share clouds and skies – and that is something we all can relate to. When I was a child, I loved lying on my back in the grass under my grandmother’s cherrytrees, appletrees and plumtrees, listening to the humming of bees, the birdsong and the soft purring from my cat. Watching the clouds sailing by…looking for interesting shapes and seeing them change and maybe finally dissolve.

Clouds mean something to most of us, and we look for that message…be it weather signs or just for fun.

I have chosen some moments when I could not stop looking at the cloudscape or skyscape.

Powerful Prague

Above the clouds

Sunset, Ecuador

Desert sunset, Morocco

Irresistible Iceland

Today’s Sweden

Dashing Denmark

Exquisite Ecuador

We hope you will join us by sharing your cloudscapes over land, sea, or cities, or just clouds. Send a link to Amy’s original post and tag Lens-Artists so we can find you in the WP Reader. Thanks to John for Art in the Park last week. There is really an endless resource for enjoying public art!

Next week Anne will lead LAPC #251, please go to her lovely site for more inspiration!

13 reaktioner på ”Lens-Artists Challenge #250 – Skyscapes or Cloudscapes

  2. There’s a couple of things I really enjoy seeing: sun rays breaking through the clouds and a cloudy sky where you can see it’s raining at a distance. Those would be my favourite shots from your post, Iceland and Sweden. Your sunsets are beautiful but those two show a particular and magical moment in time and you’ve done brilliantly in capturing them.

    Svara

  9. Such wonderful photos of dramatic moments in the sky! Two sunsets stand out for me: one the sunset from the plane, and the other the Irish sunset. What would we photographers would do if the sky were always completely overcast or totally clear.

    Svara

  10. Before he went to uni to study law, my father was the meteorologist for the Estonian army. way back when. Can you imagine how much lying on the grass I did as a child 🙂 !!! Clouds can frighten me as I understand what may be ahead . . . Silly, but . . .

    Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

