Lens-Artists Challenge #250 – Skyscapes or Cloudscapes

Amy invites us to share clouds and skies – and that is something we all can relate to. When I was a child, I loved lying on my back in the grass under my grandmother’s cherrytrees, appletrees and plumtrees, listening to the humming of bees, the birdsong and the soft purring from my cat. Watching the clouds sailing by…looking for interesting shapes and seeing them change and maybe finally dissolve.

Clouds mean something to most of us, and we look for that message…be it weather signs or just for fun.

I have chosen some moments when I could not stop looking at the cloudscape or skyscape.

Powerful Prague

Above the clouds

Sunset, Ecuador

Desert sunset, Morocco

Irresistible Iceland

Today’s Sweden

Dashing Denmark

Exquisite Ecuador