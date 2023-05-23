Amy invites us to share clouds and skies – and that is something we all can relate to. When I was a child, I loved lying on my back in the grass under my grandmother’s cherrytrees, appletrees and plumtrees, listening to the humming of bees, the birdsong and the soft purring from my cat. Watching the clouds sailing by…looking for interesting shapes and seeing them change and maybe finally dissolve.
Clouds mean something to most of us, and we look for that message…be it weather signs or just for fun.
I have chosen some moments when I could not stop looking at the cloudscape or skyscape.
Powerful Prague
Above the clouds
Sunset, Ecuador
Desert sunset, Morocco
Irresistible Iceland
Today’s Sweden
Dashing Denmark
Exquisite Ecuador
We hope you will join us by sharing your cloudscapes over land, sea, or cities, or just clouds. Send a link to Amy’s original post and tag Lens-Artists so we can find you in the WP Reader. Thanks to John for Art in the Park last week. There is really an endless resource for enjoying public art!
13 reaktioner på ”Lens-Artists Challenge #250 – Skyscapes or Cloudscapes”
Fab! Irresistible Iceland does it for me, great moment captuedd
There’s a couple of things I really enjoy seeing: sun rays breaking through the clouds and a cloudy sky where you can see it’s raining at a distance. Those would be my favourite shots from your post, Iceland and Sweden. Your sunsets are beautiful but those two show a particular and magical moment in time and you’ve done brilliantly in capturing them.
Such drama! I’m going to put in a vote for your Icelandic one, but it’s an invidious choice really. All are fabulous in different ways.
Above the clouds is probably my favourite. Love those colours and textures. And, for contrast, incredible Iceland. The light on the water!
A wonderful colourful variety 🙂
Dramatic cloudscapes
Beautiful tour of clouds from around the world!
Lovely sky and clouds photos Leya! I especially like the one at nighttime.
Such wonderful photos of dramatic moments in the sky! Two sunsets stand out for me: one the sunset from the plane, and the other the Irish sunset. What would we photographers would do if the sky were always completely overcast or totally clear.
Before he went to uni to study law, my father was the meteorologist for the Estonian army. way back when. Can you imagine how much lying on the grass I did as a child 🙂 !!! Clouds can frighten me as I understand what may be ahead . . . Silly, but . . .
I love that irresistible Iceland! Really dramatic. Great examples for the challenge.
The first, featured photo…makes me stop, breathe, breathe, breathe…
Wonderful clouds and memories Ann-Christine!