Thursday Thoughts – Wild Orchids

/ Leya

So, I went down there again for the lesser butterfly-orchid, and there it was, in full bloom. But, I could of course not resist all the others… A few weeks every year they are there for us to admire and marvel. So, here we go again. The orchid I came for this evening was the two white ones in the middle section.

To get the most out of a visit to the lesser butterfly- orchid, you should come late in the evening. The otherworldly scent can not be felt in sunshine.

En reaktion på ”Thursday Thoughts – Wild Orchids

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com-logga

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

Denna webbplats använder Akismet för att minska skräppost. Lär dig om hur din kommentarsdata bearbetas.