Thursday Thoughts – Wild Orchids

So, I went down there again for the lesser butterfly-orchid, and there it was, in full bloom. But, I could of course not resist all the others… A few weeks every year they are there for us to admire and marvel. So, here we go again. The orchid I came for this evening was the two white ones in the middle section.

To get the most out of a visit to the lesser butterfly- orchid, you should come late in the evening. The otherworldly scent can not be felt in sunshine.