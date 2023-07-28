Thursday’s Special: Pick a Word – July 2023

/ Leya
THURSDAY’S SPECIAL: PICK A WORD – juLY 2023

Once again – Paula’s challenge, my favourite – I haven’t participated for a long time. Life happened. I went for three of the words only. Slow starter…but still!

FAMILIAR

NAUTICAL

SPLENDID

5 reaktioner på ”Thursday’s Special: Pick a Word – July 2023

  3. I remember your ‘familiar’, agree with your ‘splendid’ and have a delicious and best laugh with your ‘nautical.’ . . .

    Svara

  4. Ever so good photos for Paulas words, (also my favourite challenge but don’t tell the other challenge hosts 😁) It is good to see the old tree is still hanging in among the flowers, love the long boat photo and a very splendid finish Ann-Christine 🙂

    Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Logga in med någon av dessa metoder för att publicera din kommentar:

Gravatar
WordPress.com-logga

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

Denna webbplats använder Akismet för att minska skräppost. Lär dig om hur din kommentarsdata bearbetas.