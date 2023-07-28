Once again – Paula’s challenge, my favourite – I haven’t participated for a long time. Life happened. I went for three of the words only. Slow starter…but still!
FAMILIAR
NAUTICAL
SPLENDID
Once again – Paula’s challenge, my favourite – I haven’t participated for a long time. Life happened. I went for three of the words only. Slow starter…but still!
FAMILIAR
NAUTICAL
SPLENDID
5 reaktioner på ”Thursday’s Special: Pick a Word – July 2023”
Beautiful!
They’re ALL splendid!
I remember your ‘familiar’, agree with your ‘splendid’ and have a delicious and best laugh with your ‘nautical.’ . . .
Ever so good photos for Paulas words, (also my favourite challenge but don’t tell the other challenge hosts 😁) It is good to see the old tree is still hanging in among the flowers, love the long boat photo and a very splendid finish Ann-Christine 🙂
All exactly right for the words and all beautiful.