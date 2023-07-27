Thursday Thoughts – A Capital Visit

/ Leya

The city on the water – Stockholm – founded by Birger Jarl in the 13th century.

Busy, yet calm.

A gallery of what Stockholm is to me!

  1. A nice snap shot visit to brighten our morning…. but I guess like us you had more cloud than sunshine (and our cloud seem to enjoy delivering rain – wettest July on record and the month isn’t over yet.

    • Thanks, Jo! And your lovely card for Viveka arrived today. A tear in my eye when I read it…Thank you for sending it to her. We plan a trip to Helsingborg end of August, and I will surprise her then with a nice dinner and the tree❤️💛❤️

  5. It has been years since my last visit to Stockholm – thank you for covering the many varied aspects of the scenic city! We always stayed at the Grand on the waterfront – so remember quietly sitting on the window seat late evenings looking at the ferry movements on the opposite side of the road with official buildings above and beyond . . . but, oh could it be cold sometimes – remember a couple of days with daytimes at 6C in June . . . heavens, I don’t get that midwinter here !!!

