Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta en länk till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Gilla detta:Gilla Laddar in … Relaterade Silent Sunday 30 juli, 202327 juli, 2023 / Leya / 5 kommentarer
5 reaktioner på ”Silent Sunday”
Marvellous interior…lovely rich colours in the Rose window
Quiet Sunday peace and beauty away from all the oft unwelcome disturbances of the world outside . . .
Yes..exactly.Did you get my mail about Vivi? Two came back, spam and undelivered.
Yes – I received both! Am having problems, front, back and centre!!! Hugely annoying but not un without precedent – cannot use IG at the moment without hassles !!!
What a gorgeous interior!