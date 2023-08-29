Lens-Artists Challenge #…Primary Colours

Green is the prime color of the world, and that from which its loveliness arises.

– Pedro Calderon de la Barca

Sofia challenges us with primary colours. I realise that I seldom – or never – use these colours. Not in my home, not in my clothes or presents. Not much in my paintings, but in photos!

My first associations with primary colours are grounded in their old meanings. I know there is a whole science about this, but my grandmother taught me: Red for roses and love,…

…Yellow for the sun and for Autumn to come.

Blue for the blue hour, the blue sky and sea.

A perfect combo for me would be a picture like this – in muted, soft primary colours. Because My greatest love lies in the seconday colours: orange, green and violet. A ”mixed” person? Maybe. And – who are you in colours?

In daily life, red and golden yellow is also significant for Christmas…

…and for old time fairs and celebrations.

In some countries red is the colour to get married in…

…come rain come shine.

In Prague I found this colourful and patterned couple. Not on their way to church…I think.

In China, yellow was only for the emperor, and still yellow, blue and red seem to be the preferably used colours in their art works. Yayoi Kusama, Japan, is an avid user of primary colours as well – but with dots.

Swedish summer means much of the colour blue – but not this year…rain and wind were the primary ”colours” for our three summer months, June, July and August.

And soon, the cold, blue winter nights are awaiting.

Finally, Ukraine and Sweden have the same colours in their flags. A fact we are reminded of every day. Freedom is the difference. May it come to all of us – to stay.

This week Sofia invites us to play with primary colours. Red, Yellow, Blue. You can pick one colour or show us examples of all 3, separately or together. Looking forward to seeing your replies! Please link back to Sofias original post and tag Lens-Artists so we can easily find you.

Last week it was all about Faces in the Crowd with John’s challenge. So many fun expressions and creative approaches for this theme. Next week, Anne will be our host with Black & White and Monochrome. Please visit her lovely site and be inspired to join us, Saturday 2nd of September. Until then, be nice and take care.

If you want to know more about the Lens-Artists Challenge, please click here.