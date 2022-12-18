Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta en länk till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Gilla detta:Gilla Laddar in … Relaterade Silent Sunday 18 december, 202217 december, 2022 / Leya / 3 kommentarer
3 reaktioner på ”Silent Sunday”
Beautiful photography of something beckoning to us from nature . . . but . . . I am puzzled: please do tell !
The wild vine …and a little angel in the lower right corner…it seemed to me an image for the last Sunday in Advent.
*huge smile* Oh yes, I can see her smiling ! Actually love that you picked a wild vine straight out of nature . . . . hugs across land and sea . . .