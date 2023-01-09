Macro Monday 9 januari, 20238 januari, 2023 / Leya In Sweden his name is Gustaf – what do you call him? Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta en länk till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Gilla detta:Gilla Laddar in … Relaterade
8 reaktioner på ”Macro Monday”
Ah, yes, Garfield, I used to love the comic strips.
I didn’t know till I read the responses!
It’s Garfield; he has a little dog friend called Odie 😃
Since I’m in the United States I call him Garfield
Yes that is Garfield. Does Gustaf like lasagna too 😹
Karvinen
Pretty puddy . . . c’mon, who are you ? C’mon, do smile !!!
Garfield!